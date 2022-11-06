Mysuru district administration asked to curb Jathra in Bandipur

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration in Mysuru has been urged to impose stringent restrictions on the Beladakuppe Jatha inside Bandipur tiger reserve.

The jathra will take place from November 20 to 23 and wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni has urged the DC of Mysuru to shift the celebration of the fair outside the forest while the temple rituals could be conducted by the concerned priests with limited attendance.

He also suggested that the government should take over the temple management from the trust to ensure stronger regulations and curbs in compliance with various conservation and wildlife acts.

Mr. Kulkarni said forest department is unable to impose restrictions on its own as it lacks political support besides nursing apprehensions that taking tough measures could instigate retaliatory action by the local people like stoking a forest fire during summer.

The letter to the DC cautioned that apart escalating issues like human-animal conflict, permission to allow bullock carts and sacrificial animals into the core tiger reserve could result in the outbreak of foot and mouth disease, canine distemper, rinderpest etc. which could affect wildlife.