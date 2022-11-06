Mysuru district administration asked to curb Jathra in Bandipur

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
November 06, 2022 19:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration in Mysuru has been urged to impose stringent restrictions on the Beladakuppe Jatha inside Bandipur tiger reserve.

The jathra will take place from November 20 to 23 and wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni has urged the DC of Mysuru to shift the celebration of the fair outside the forest while the temple rituals could be conducted by the concerned priests with limited attendance.

He also suggested that the government should take over the temple management from the trust to ensure stronger regulations and curbs in compliance with various conservation and wildlife acts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kulkarni said forest department is unable to impose restrictions on its own as it lacks political support besides nursing apprehensions that taking tough measures could instigate retaliatory action by the local people like stoking a forest fire during summer.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The letter to the DC cautioned that apart escalating issues like human-animal conflict, permission to allow bullock carts and sacrificial animals into the core tiger reserve could result in the outbreak of foot and mouth disease, canine distemper, rinderpest etc. which could affect wildlife.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app