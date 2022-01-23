Mysuru dist. reports 4,359 COVID cases on Sunday

The number of positive cases on Saturday was 4,601

Mysuru district continued to report over 4,000 positive cases of COVID-19 for the second successive day on Sunday.

A day after reporting a record high of 4,601 positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Mysuru district reported 4,359 on Sunday.

According to a media bulletin released by the district administration on Sunday, a total of 4,359 people tested positive against 8,314 samples that were collected, indicating a positivity rate of 52.4 per cent.

During the last two days, the number of positive COVID-19 cases had far outnumbered the highest daily infections reported during the second wave. During the second wave, the highest number of positive cases on a single day stood at 3,500.

While Mysuru city accounted for 2,976 cases, the highest in the district, Nanjangud with 306, K.R. Nagar with 232 and Hunsur with 210 cases followed Mysuru city. H.D. Kote reported 112 cases, Mysuru taluk 199 cases, Periyapatna 155 cases, Saligrama taluk 40 cases, and T. Narsipur reported 119 cases. Sargur taluk, however, recorded just 10 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district too shot up to 16,447. However, as many as 15,940 cases had been isolated at home.

One death was reported on Sunday, taking the cumulative death toll due to COVID-19 in the district to 2,452.