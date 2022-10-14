Mysuru deploys electric vehicles in ‘green’ touch to waste management

A representational photo of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials and auto tippers. The MCC now uses electric auto tippers to collect waste, especially e-waste and dry waste, in the central business district of Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Mysuru’s solid waste management has gone ‘green’ as zero emission vehicles have been deployed to transport waste generated in the city centre, ushering a new approach to the cleanliness initiatives that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has been executing for upscaling the city’s ‘Swacch image’.

Besides saving on fuel cost, MCC is taking steps to realising its vision of achieving zero emission. The civic body claims to have saved on overheads by using electric auto tippers that have been in operation for a few months.

Mysuru has been ranked the cleanest among medium-sized cities in India, as per the Swachh Survekshan ranking for 2022 that was announced recently. The city is seen as a model when it comes to meeting the ‘Swacch’ requirements. The MCC, wanting to be different from the rest, introduced electric vehicles for transporting e-waste from commercial establishments dealing with electronic components and computers.

Six zero emission auto tippers are transporting e-waste and dry waste, that earlier used to be dumped on the roadside in the central business district (CBD). Each vehicle can transport 700 kg of waste. Each vehicle can run up to 80 km after a 4-hour charge.

“We introduced eco-friendly means of transporting e-waste. Besides e-waste, they also ferry dry waste. The results so far have been encouraging, as the MCC is saving on overheads besides minimising pollution,” said MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj.

The MCC has about 280 auto tippers that are used for transporting solid waste collected from households and commercial hubs in 65 wards. The city generates nearly 500 tonnes of solid waste, including 150 tonnes of dry waste and over 10 tonnes of e-waste.

The waste generation has gone up with the coming up of new layouts beyond the ring road. The trash from these layouts is also collected by the MCC, though technically they don’t come under its limits. Even the trash from the panchayats was collected by the MCC.

Drop in plastic waste in Mysuru

Dr. Nagaraj told The Hindu that the MCC has noticed a drop in plastic waste after the ban on single-use plastic. “Though we don’t have accurate data, we have noticed a reduction in plastic waste at the plants where waste is segregated and later recycled.”

Plastic waste accounts for 18% of the 450 tonnes of solid waste produced in Mysuru daily.