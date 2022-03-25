‘Mysuru Declaration’ adopted at Indian universities’ Vice-Chancellors’ meet

The ‘Mysore Declaration-2022’ was adopted at the 96th AIU annual meeting and the National Vice-Chancellors’ Conference which concluded at the University of Mysore

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually addressing the 96th annual meet of Association of Indian Universities and the three-day National Conference of Vice-chancellors at the University of Mysore, in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M. A. Sriram

The ‘Mysore Declaration-2022’ was adopted at the 96th AIU annual meeting and the National Vice-Chancellors’ Conference which concluded at the University of Mysore

The Vice-Chancellors of Indian universities on March 25 resolved that the universities would draw up strategies for achieving their targets for the realisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and share their best practices through the network of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) for attainment of SDGs.

The ‘Mysore Declaration-2022’, consisting of nine resolutions, was adopted at the 96 th AIU annual meeting and the National Vice-Chancellors’ Conference which concluded at the University of Mysore on Friday. The participating V-Cs gave thumbs up to the declaration and promised to put in best efforts for realising the declaration.

More than 100 V-Cs took part in the conference while over 100 V-Cs participated virtually at the three-day conference which was addressed by Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on the inaugural day. The theme of the conference, organised with the support of the UN, was “Realising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).”

The Vice-Chancellors have resolved to commit themselves for the realisation of SDGs and align the University education, research, innovation, and governance towards achieving the goals and targets set out for each of the 17 SDGs.

According to the Declaration, the universities have resolved to implement policies and programmes for developing the university campuses as fully sustainable, including self-sufficiency in energy and water and ensure gender equality and safety and security of women.

One of the resolutions is that the research and innovation in the universities shall be targeted towards strengthening the resolve of the government of India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and accelerate Circular Economy and Net Zero Compliance by 2035.

AIU General Secretary Pankaj Mittal, who read the Mysore Declaration, said the V-Cs of the Indian universities have agreed to provide their valuable inputs to AIU for enabling it to draft a plan of action on how higher education institutions can contribute in realising all the 17 SDGs.

“The universities shall lead by example and implement green practices, smart campus technologies and strong industry and society connect,” she said.

Among the resolutions include the consent by the V-Cs for committing themselves to make university education in a true sense a vehicle of transformation of local and global community into a highly prosperous, peaceful, happy, healthy and sustainable society. “The Universities would monitor, evaluate their progress in respect of each SDGs and shall bring out a university SDG compliance report,” the AIU said.

In her address, Ms. Mittal sought funds to universities for the implementation of SDGs and added that the universities have a larger role to play in sensitising its staff, faculty and students on SDGs. Another key issue is the integration of SDGs in university syllabi for their effective implementation.

AIU President Col. Dr. G. Thiruvasagam spoke on the issues concerning higher education that needed serious attention.

Justice Huluvadi G. Ramesh, President, Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission delivered valedictory address. J. Ramachandran, Chairman, AMET University, was the guest of honour. Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar also spoke. Lokanath N. K., Nodal Officer, V-Cs’ conference and AIU’s University News Editor, S. Rama Devi Pani were present.