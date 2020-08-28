Mysuru DC transferred, likely to serve in Central post

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has been transferred and posted as the Joint Director of the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here in the existing vacancy. The Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi, Sharat B., has been posted in his place.
Mr. Sankar, who was at the forefront of the COVID-19 war in the district, successfully handling the cluster outbreaks in Nanjangud in March, was serving in the post since April 2018.
In a tweet, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha described Mr. Sankar as “one of the most honest, upright and efficient IAS officers in the State” and said Mr. Sankar had been transferred to ATI temporarily at his request and will later serve at the IAS Training Academy in Mussoorie.
The soft-spoken IAS officer from 2011 batch was transferred to Mysuru from Raichur where he was serving as the CEO of Raichur Zilla Panchayat.
Sources said Mr. Sankar had been trying for the Central posting since the last three months. “This is a temporary posting (at the ATI) since his Central service is almost confirmed,” they add.
