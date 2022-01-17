Mysuru DC tests positive

Mysuru

17 January 2022 21:55 IST

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham has tested positive for COVID-19.

Confirming this to The Hindu on Monday, he said some family members tested positive. The DC, in the last few days, was touring Mysuru inspecting healthcare infrastructure. He visited hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centers, examining preparations for handling the increasing number of infected patients amidst the surge.

Meanwhile, Mysuru continues to be one of the major districts hit by the third wave after Bengaluru.

