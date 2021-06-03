Mysuru DC seeks land records, triggering speculations

MUDA Commissioner says irregularities seen in some land transactions

There are growing speculations that the land mafia in Mysuru is trying hard to oust Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri who has sought details and records of certain transactions from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The unending tirade against the Deputy Commissioner by a cross-section of elected representatives – some of whom are known to be in the real estate business – cutting across party lines has also accorded credibility to such speculations.

That the Deputy Commissioner had sought certain files pertaining to land transaction from MUDA was also admitted by its Commissioner, Natesh, here on Thursday.

He said it has transpired that there are certain irregularities in the land transaction in survey number 155 in Keergalli, and survey number 69 in Yadahalli where a layout was coming up on government land, among others. However, Mr. Natesh said land acquisition or plan approval by MUDA was not in question as it had followed the due procedures.

Meanwhile, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said the Deputy Commissioner has called for files based on certain complaints and it was to ascertain the veracity.

Death audit

In reply to a question on high death rates due to COVID-19 in Mysuru, Mr. Rajeev said a death audit will be conducted to ascertain the truth. There could be a delay in reporting the death or ascertaining the cause of death. But for every cremation or burial a death certificate is issued to the family members of the deceased and this will also confirm the exact number of deaths and it cannot be hushed up, Mr. Rajeev added.

The issue assumes significance as the Congress has raised its apprehensions over the actual death rates while similar views were aired by S.R. Mahesh, MLA of JD(S), and Pratap Simha, MP from the ruling BJP.