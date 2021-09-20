Mysuru DC reviews Dasara preparations

MYSURU

20 September 2021 19:23 IST

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, on Monday reviewed the preparations done for the ensuing Dasara celebrations as suggested by the high power committee and the executive committee.

This year too, the celebrations have been scaled down in view of COVID-19 and the Jamboo Savari has been confined to the palace premises with only eight elephants taking part in it. Barring cultural events at the palace premises, other events that usually take place during the festivities have been cancelled.

As part of the preparations, the district administration had constituted six Dasara sub-committees with each one of them headed by a deputy special officer. These sub-committees collected details on the steps taken by the same committees during last year’s celebrations.

The Deputy Commissioner explained to the heads of the sub-committees their roles and responsibilities, and told them to work as recommended by the State committees on Dasara.

Commissioner of Police Chandragupta and other senior officials were present.

Some suggestions have poured in for expanding the illumination area since all other events have been cancelled.

The sub-committees have been constituted for Dasara procession, illumination, reception and invitation, cultural events, cleanliness and arrangements and tableau. They have to function under the purview of the Dasara High-power Committee and the Dasara Executive Committee.

The DC had told sub-committees while constituting them to make use of the funds released for the festivities in a transparent manner and in accordance with the rules. They had been asked to work with proper planning and efficiently discharge tasks entrusted to them besides submitting accounts of expenditures and ensuring that government rules are not flouted.