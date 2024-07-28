Mysuru DC promises disciplinary action after governent guest house in Nanjangud was locked during HDK’s visit

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Lakshmikant Reddy has promised to initiate disciplinary action against officials responsible for keeping the government guest house in Nanjangud locked during the visit of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy to the temple town on Sunday.

The Deputy Commissioner’s assurance comes in the wake of media reports on the guest house in Nanjangud remaining locked when Mr. Kumaraswamy, who was on a visit to Srikanteshwara temple in the town, reached the guest house to rest for a brief while.

In a statement here, the Deputy Commissioner said the matter had come to the notice of the district administration and will be viewed seriously. An inquiry will be conducted and the disciplinary action as per law will be taken against the officials responsible.

Mr. Kumaraswamy told a television channel that the guest house in Nanjangud being closed even after his travel plans were shared with the State government officials was reflective of the manner in which officials were working in the present government.

Alleging a lack of accountability, Mr. Kumaraswamy wondered how the public would be treated by the officials, who had ignored a Union Minister’s travel plan.

He also blamed the government for creating a situation in which the officials were “disinterested” in discharging their duties.

Even though he was dismissive about the issue, Mr. Kumaraswamy pointed out that keeping the guest house in Nanjangud locked during his visit was the second such instance after officials were asked to stay away from his Janata Darshan in Mandya a few days ago.