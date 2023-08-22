Mysuru DC, Police Commissioner inspect Gruha Lakshmi launch venue

August 22, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

As around 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the launch of Gruha Lakshmi, one of the guarantees of the Congress government, in Mysuru on August 30, the Mysuru district administration is overseeing the arrangements for the inaugural event.

According to officials, the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu, who have enrolled under the scheme that offers a sum of ₹2,000 a month (to the woman head in the family), would be attending the event. In addition, there would be other participants, thus resulting in a large gathering of around two lakh people.

Elaborate arrangements are being done at the Maharaja College Grounds where a mega stage is being built since Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, will participate.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, accompanied by the officials, on Tuesday inspected the venue and discussed the arrangements, including parking, food, drinking water, and others.

Mr. Rajendra told the officers and the people in charge of the venue to ensure facilities like mobile toilets, ambulance, and doctors’ team.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Muthuraj, MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur Rahman Sharif, and others were present.