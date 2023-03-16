ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru: DC, Police Commissioner inspect counting centre

March 16, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Thursday visited Maharani’s College here which has been identified as the centre for counting the votes polled in the ensuing Assembly elections in nine constituencies in Mysuru district. The counting of votes will be conducted under tight police vigil and the Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the facility.

As a part of preparations for the elections ahead of the formal notification from the Election Commission, the Deputy Commissioner went around the centre and inspected the rooms where the counting will take place.

He also inspected the strong room where the EVMs will be stored under tight security.

Mr Rajendra, who was accompanied by Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, also discussed with the senior police officer other issues related to counting rooms, and other facilities for facilitating the counting of votes.

The officials also inspected the place where parking arrangements have to be made.

