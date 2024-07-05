Mysuru DC for public grievances meet once in three months

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy who attended a public grievance redressal meeting in Nanjangud on Friday, promised resolution of pending issues within a week and also assured to conduct such meetings once in three months.

He received 89 complaints or grievances from the local people and said that some of the issues can be resolved on the spot but the pending ones will be disposed of within a week.

Earlier in the day Mr. Reddy took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru from his predecessor K.V. Rajendra who was transferred as Director, Tourism Department, Bengaluru.

Soon after taking charge Mr. Reddy visited Nanjangud to attend the grievance redressal meeting and instructed the taluk level officials to compulsorily conduct such meets once in three months and accord priority to resolve issues related to farmers and the general public.

The bulk of issues that cropped up in the meeting held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Nanjangud pertained to drinking water scarcity, UGD repairs, government land encroachment, jobs for locals, footpath encroachment etc.

One of the farmers who attended the meeting complained that government land in many areas of Nanjangud taluk has been encroached and even the gomal land or pastures meant for grazing cattle, have disappeared. An ex-serviceman from Kalale village sought re-employment and the Deputy Commissioner said that it was the duty of every individual to treat ex-servicemen with due respect and he would take up his case on a priority basis.

A section of the citizens expressed concern over the outbreak of malaria and dengue and said that most of the drains have not been desilted following which the Deputy Commissioner promised action “by evening”.

Mr.Reddy instructed the taluk-level officials to hold a grievance redressal meeting to sort out local issues on the spot. He also directed the officials to take steps to replenish lakes and other water bodies to tide over drinking water scarcity. There were complaints pertaining to Revenue Department and the glitch in the software as many of the pending applications had not been cleared. Mr.Reddy sought immediate redressal of the issue for the benefit of the public. Additional Deputy Commissioner P.Shivaraju, tahshildar Shivamurthy, and others were present.