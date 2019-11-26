Mysuru DC directs officials to prioritise road safety

The District Road Safety Committee meeting held here on Tuesday took note of the growing congestions on city roads and highways leading to it and the imperatives of curbing accidents.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who chaired the meeting, pointed out that vehicle users were in danger in certain sections and asked officials to focus on this.

He said the road radiating from the suburban bus stand is often clogged as people going to Irwin Road, Srirangapatana, the taluk office and other places have to use it. Similarly, the Bilikere-K.R. Nagar route and the T. Narsipur-Kollegal Road too have high traffic density and movement, leading to accidents.

The DC called upon the department concerned to take measures to reduce the accident rate. He said traffic near the suburban bus stand is usually dense because of the proliferation of bars and restaurants in the vicinity. He asked officials to conduct a spot study and find a solution to this problem.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation divisional traffic officer Marigowda said there is a steep curve near Navodaya School in Gaddige and it is an accident-prone area where seven or eight people lost their lives in recent years. Hence, it is imperative to have a road divider there, he said. He also called for road dividers on the Belawadi-Hootagalli road in view of the high traffic density in both directions.

Senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India and others were present at the meeting.