Mysuru Dasara to be held on a grand scale this year

The state government has decided to build Mysuru Dasara as an international brand through various activities in the next two months leading to the 10-day festivities

The Dasara exhibition grounds in Mysuru. This year, the Information Department has been instructed to take up measures for publicising Dasara in various airports of the country. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

The state government has decided to build Mysuru Dasara as an international brand through various activities in the next two months leading to the 10-day festivities

Declaring that this year’s Mysuru Dasara will be celebrated on a grand scale, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the government had decided to build it as an international brand through various activities in the next two months leading to the 10-day festivities.

Briefing presspersons after a meeting of a high-power committee on Dasara-2022, the Chief Minister said the Information Department had been instructed to take up measures for publicising Dasara in various airports of the country.

Similarly, it was mandatory for all the government departments to use the emblem of Dasara in their advertisements, releases, websites, and social media platforms, he said.

Mr. Bommai also announced that various practices related to heritage, including the gajapayana (elephants’ procession), would be revived during this year’s Dasara.

Similarly the authorities had been instructed to commence the Dasara exhibition 15 days prior to the commencement of the festivities.

Pointing out that the festivities were simple rituals in the last two years due to the pandemic, he said the government had honoured the views of people that this year’s festivities should be celebrated on a grant scale.

While Dasara will commence on September 26, Nandi Dwaja puja will be performed on Vijayadashami day on October 5, he said.

Mysuru circuit

Mr. Bommai said a government order on setting up a Mysuru tourism circuit would be issued within a week to support Dasara festivities.

Under the circuit, the Tourism Department would co-ordinate with the private sector to ensure a smooth experience for travellers visiting tourist spots around Mysuru including Belur and Halebid.

The idea is to ensure that travellers should be able to visit all the places in the circuit with a single ticket, he said.