Mysuru Dasara jumbo staff gets vaccine

The staff associated with the Dasara elephants, including mahouts and kavadis, camping at the palace premises were vaccinated here on Saturday.

Out of 65 staff members, including from the Forest Department, 24 received either their first or second doses of vaccines.

Deputy Conservator of Forest K. Karikalan told The Hindu that the entire staff are either partially vaccinated or fully vaccinated. This includes those who supplied feeds to the elephants.

Meanwhile, the elephants led by howdah-jumbo Abhimanyu are being taken around the palace premises for walk twice daily with each stretch covering a distance of 3.5 km. The elephants, numbering eight, arrived at the palace on September 16.

“We are planning to start training with sandbags with matching weight of the golden howdah to acclimatize the tusker. The weight carrying training may start from Monday,” the DCF said.