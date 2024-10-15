Mysuru Dasara illumination to continue till October 23

With the footfalls to Mysuru rising even after the culmination of Dasara festivities here and visitors thronging the city to glimpse the grand illumination of the city of palaces, the district administration has decided to continue the Dasara illumination till October 23.

The roads in the city centres are getting choked with the people converging on the streets in their vehicles to experience the grand lighting that has brought the city alive. The festive ambience is continuing with the continuance of the illumination which was one of the main attractions of the celebrations that concluded recently.

People not just from the neighbouring districts but the city is attracting visitors from other places as well on knowing the magnificence of the illumination for which the government was spending a whopping sum of ₹6.5 crore.

In view of the extension of the illumination, the city police have also decided to extend the parking ban and one-way rules around the Mysuru palace, which is the cynosure of all eyes and the focal point of the celebrations, till October 23.

Even the traffic restrictions and changes in KSRTC bus routes will continue in the wake of the extension of the illumination.

It was announced before the start of the festivities that a sum of ₹6.50 crore will be spent on illumination. A total of 2,881 kW of power was expected to be consumed - 2,42,012 units of power was estimated to be consumed during the 21-day illumination.

The government had said that the 21-day Dasara illumination will embellish the city like never before and make it a big attraction for the visitors. This year, the illumination has spread over a 130-km area within the city, covering 100 circles along with 65 artworks in lights. The lighting of streets, circles and major junctions are part of the show during Dasara, along with other interesting creations in lights for attracting the visitors and tourists.

What was new this year was the drones lighting up the sky, making interesting formations on different themes. For this, 1,500 drones had been used to put up the show. The drone show was the newest attraction of Dasara and it was held at the Torchlight Parade grounds.