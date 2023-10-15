Mysuru Dasara gets off to a traditional start atop Chamundi hills

October 15, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The ten-day long Mysuru Dasara festivities got off to a traditional start atop Chamundi Hills with special prayers offered to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, here on Sunday.

Music composer Hamsalekha inaugurated the celebrations around 10.15 a.m. by lighting a traditional lamp and offering flowers to the idol of the Goddess placed in a bedecked silver chariot amidst the chanting of hymns by the temple priests. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa were among the dignitaries present.

With this, Mysuru, a cultural hub, will soak into festive ambience hosting a slew of cultural events, attracting a large number of visitors to witness the glory. In view of drought, Dasara is neither simple nor grand but traditional, keeping all the characteristics of festivities together considering its magnificent history.

While thanking the government for bestowing the honour of inaugurating Nada Habba (State festival), Mr. Hamsalekha, in his address, described Dasara’s inaugural as a biggest moment in his life. “I have reached this stage climbing thousands of steps (perhaps he was citing his hard work as a musician). I consider this opportunity the most valuable in my life, that too on the occasion of completing 50 years of my service in the field of art,” he told the audience.

The music composer added, “The lamp that I lit today is a Kannada Deepa (Kannada lamp). I might have lit the lamp but the honour bestowed on him represents the elders and the entire society.”

Global platform

Expressing his wish of establishing Kannada language on a global platform, the music composer said the task was achievable. The language may have a limit but the emotions it carries are unlimited. “I am confident one day Kannada will develop world over,” he felt.

Kannada speaking

Stating that several people spoke to him and aired their suggestions after he was chosen to inaugurate the festivities, Mr. Hamsalekha said many suggestions were aired but he selected a few to express them on this stage. One such suggestion was to consider carrying out a survey on the number of people in Karnataka who can speak, read, and write Kannada.

This data can be useful to teach Kannada as corporate Kannadigas who approached him have proposed to teach Kannada in 30 days. “For Kannada development, the people’s support is crucial. After learning Kannada, the learners can be given a title or a tag (Kannada Patta) that can fetch them benefits like the BPL and APL cards,” he suggested.

The music composer said he also received ideas for pairing two districts for the exchange of culture, talent, creativity and trade. “This concept will be mutually beneficial and also helps in mobilising revenue. The districts in the State can be twinned for exploring inventiveness and aptitude. I also wish corporate Kannadigas and farmers come together to get to know each other and exchange ideas/plans for the sake of Kannada development,” explained Mr. Hamsalekha, in his speech.

He also suggested Kannada to be taught at a young age with every child imparted a Kannada word every day by the child’s mother.

No dearth of grandeur

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Dasara festivities were being celebrated in a meaningful and traditional manner. There is no dearth for grandeur despite the drought. The culture of our land is being underlined through the celebrations.

He said 116 taluks are reeling under drought. Farmers in particular and people in general are in distress due to drought. The celebrations have therefore remained traditional.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa and MLA G.T. Deve Gowda also spoke.

Energy Minister K.J. George, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Mayor Shivakumar, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs Tanveer Sait, MLCs, and senior officials were present.

On the occasion, the song composed by Mr. Hamsalekha on the preamble of the Constitution was sung by a group of singers. Earlier, Mr. Hamsalekha, his family members, the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, and other dignitaries offered their prayers at the temple.