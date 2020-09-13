Mysuru Dasara from October 17

The scaled-down Mysuru Dasara celebrations will be traditionally inaugurated atop Chamundi Hills here on October 17 between 7.45 a.m. and 8.15 a.m. One among the five shortlisted COVID-19 warriors is expected to open the festivities. Other warriors would be felicitated on the occasion.
This was announced at the Dasara meeting held here on Saturday to finalise the format of the celebrations. Five elephants that are going to be part of Jamboo Savari, including the lead elephant, will be brought to Mysuru from their respective camps on October 2.
Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekhar said festivities will be confined to the Chamundi Hills and the Mysuru palace and the elephants would be formally welcomed directly into the palace from their camps on October 2 at 12.18 p.m. There won’t be ‘Gajapayana’ of the jumbos from the forests unlike the usual tradition of welcoming Dasara elephants. The meeting decided to restrict the number of people inside the palace on the day of the Jamboo Savari even though around 2,000 people can be accommodated, in view of restrictions on the gathering.
All cultural programmes at the palace would be held as usual, bringing artistes of national and international repute to perform. All programmes would be telecast live on various social media platforms. The Dasara illumination would be continued as usual across the streets of Mysuru.
