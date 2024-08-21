GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysuru Dasara elephants, mahouts insured for ₹2.5 crore

A premium of ₹71,000 has been paid for the policy

Published - August 21, 2024 04:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The 14 elephants for the Mysuru Dasara, including four on standby, have been insured for a sum of ₹50 lakh.

The 14 elephants for the Mysuru Dasara, including four on standby, have been insured for a sum of ₹50 lakh. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Elephants for Mysuru Dasara, their mahouts and kavadis have been insured for a whopping sum of ₹2.5 crore.

Besides the elephants that are going to be part of the Dasara festivities, forest officials and the staff who are associated with the management and training of elephants are also covered under the insurance.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (Mysuru wildlife division) Prabhu Gowda said all 14 elephants, including four on standby, have been insured for a sum of ₹50 lakh. The total insured sum of elephants, mahouts, kavadis, their families, forest officials and staff is around ₹2.5 crore

Damage to public property is also covered under the insurance as a precautionary measure although all safety measures are taken, he said, adding that a premium of ₹71,000 has been paid for the policy.

