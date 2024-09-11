Mysuru Dasara committee lists out benefits of sponsorships, opportunities

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Wednesday presided over a meeting at the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel to discuss with participants the sponsorship opportunities for the Dasara celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, and senior officials, including Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan, were present.

“The Government is committed to preserving the rich heritage associated with Dasara. The festival attracts lakhs of visitors each year, both from our local community and beyond. It offers a unique platform for businesses and organisations to connect with a diverse and engaged audience. The government intends to partner with the private industries/entities in Dasara celebrations, thus enriching the event and expanding the scope,” said Mr. Reddy, while explaining the scope of being associated with the festivities.

He said the government is reaching out to you seeking partnership as a sponsor for Dasara 2024. “As it is our Nada Habba, the government would like the grandeur to continue with your support. Your sponsorship will not only help us successfully execute Dasara but also provide you with an excellent opportunity to enhance your brand visibility and engage with a broad spectrum of potential customers,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Top officials from key departments and associated with the events attended the meeting.

The benefits of being a sponsor include logo placement on promotional materials and banners; recognition during public announcements and on the official website and social media channels; exclusive booth space at the festival grounds for product displays or promotional activities and invitations to special events and VIP receptions during Dasara. “It is a meaningful contribution towards the cultural heritage with your support and investment in your marketing efforts,” he said.

The meeting discussed sponsorship opportunities and how to tailor the partnership to align with sponsors’ specific goals and budget.

