Mysuru Dasara comes to a close

Huge crowds thronged the streets and the Mysore Palace, from where the Vijayadashmi celebrations started.

The ten-day Mysuru Dasara festival concluded on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Huge crowds thronged the streets and the Amba Vilas Palace, or Mysore Palace, from where the Vijayadashmi celebrations started.

Continuing the tradition, Arjuna, the 54-year-old tusker leading the pack of elephants in the 'Jamboo Savari' procession, kicked off the festivities carrying the golden 750-kg ‘howdah’.

The day ended with enthralling performances by police personnel and folk artistes.

Here are the key highlights from this year’s Mysuru Dasara:

(With inputs from Karnataka Bureau)

