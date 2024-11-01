The recently-concluded Mysuru Dasara 2024 brought a fortune to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) that operated special buses to ferry people to the city of palaces for experiencing the festivities with the company earning ₹5.90 crore in 10 days. KSRTC buses ferried nearly nine lakh passengers between October 12 and 23.

The corporation operated an additional 420 buses and these buses travelled 9,67,149 km. For every kilometre a special bus was operated, it earned ₹61.05. The operating cost of each bus is around ₹43 per kilometre. The corporation managed to earn a decent profit with its Dasara operations.

KSRTC services for Mysuru Dasara 2024 Total Buses operated – 420 Total Passengers Transported – 8,92,545 Total Kilometers Travelled – 9,67,149 When compared to 2023, the number of passengers was somewhat less, which the authorities attributed to people preferring personal transport

KSRTC division Buses Passengers Mysuru Rural 151 4,33,959 Mysuru Urban 149 2,45,031 Chamarajanagar 69 1,03,981 Mandya 51 1,09,574

KSRTC Divisional Controller Veeresh K. T. said the grand Dasara celebrations resulted in footfall increasing every day. The rush went up even after the celebrations got over with people from various parts of Karnataka descending on Mysuru because of Dasara vacations. “The nine lakh passengers that have been recorded was only between October 12 and 23 whereas our regular buses ferried passengers from the start of the festivities,” he said.

The Mysuru KSRTC division procured buses from Mandya, and Chamarajanagar divisions for augmenting its fleet for operating additional services to cater to the surge in passengers to Mysuru.

The corporation had to extend the services because of the extension of the Dasara illumination that attracted people from other places to experience the city come alive at night. The 21-day illumination got over on October 23.

One of the key reasons for the rise in passenger load was free bus rides that are offered under ‘Shakti’ guarantee scheme for women. Though the KSRTC has not recorded the exact number of women travellers, the authorities said a sizable portion of travellers were women. However, the number was reasonably less when compared to last year’s Shakti rides during Dasara.

When compared to last year, the number of passengers was somewhat less, which authorities attributed to people preferring personal transport

Last year, 11.07 lakh passengers, including 6.40 lakh women, travelled to Mysuru during Dasara. The highest passenger traffic was between Mysuru and Bengaluru with about 350 trips being operated almost daily between the two cities.

Same was the scenario this year too with traffic between the two cities recording the highest traffic.

In addition to 1,000-plus buses, the rural division ran extra buses on various routes to handle the rush. Additional drivers and conductors from neighbouring districts had been deployed to operate the extra buses that included Sarige, Rajahamsa, and Airavata.

Considerable traffic to Chamundi Hills and Brindavan Gardens was also noticed during Dasara this year.