Mysuru Dasara, a platform showcasing cultural traditions and promoting tourism

Halfway through Dasara festival which commenced on October 3 and will conclude on October 12 cultural events have been the mainstay of the celebrations in continuation of a tradition whose origins have historic roots in Mysuru.

Dasara is a tradition inherited from the rulers of Vijayanagara empire and is well documented in the writings of medieval travellers like Domingo Paes, Abdur Razzak, and others.

After the fall of the Vijayanagara empire, Raja Wadiyar who owed allegiance to the former, ascended the throne of princely Mysore State at Srirangapatana in 1610 CE, proclaimed that Navaratri should be celebrated on a grand scale and in this he emulated the scale and grandeur of Vijayanagara rulers.

After the 4th Anglo-Mysuru War in which the British troops killed Tipu Sultan in 1799, the kingdom was restored to the Wadiyars who shifted the capital from Srirangapatana to the present-day Mysuru. Hence the roots of Mysuru Dasara can be traced to Srirangapatana Dasara where it all began in 1610 CE.

Dasara has been among the most documented of the festivals of Mysuru and there are records describing who there used to be 10 days of prayers, worship and rituals officiated by priests presided by the kings who used to observe fast and take part in the rites. This used to be followed by cultural events including dance, music, a variety of sport including wrestling all of which are held even in the present times.

The latter Wadiyars were great patrons of art and culture and this came to the fore during the Navaratri or Dasara celebrations as described in the Mysore Gazetteer.

The Dasara celebrated in the present times as ‘Nada Habba’ or State festival and funded by the government follows the same template with emphasis on showcasing the cultural diversity of the State.

The iconic Mysuru palace with its 1,00,000 incandescent bulbs forms the background for the main cultural events of Dasara and artists of national and international reputation are invited to perform during Dasara every year. This is in continuation of a tradition started by the maharajas who patronised eminent musicians and dancers of their age.

In a bid to broaden the scope of the festival, successive governments have used Dasara as a fulcrum to promote tourism apart from incorporating new events to get public engagement and involvement in the events.

So apart from classical music, dance and folk events being held at multiple venues across the city, Mysuru Dasara has programmes like food mela, sports, yoga, theatre festival, Raitha Dasara for farmers, Makkala Dasara for children, Mahila Dasara for women, heritage walk, heritage tonga ride, heritage bike rallies, Yuva Dasara for youth and college-going students that features the best of playback singers and bands from across the country which adds to the festival zing.

Illumination of streets has become a regular feature during the last few years and is now a major crowd puller. There are as many people on streets soaking in the lighting arrangement as those watching various events. And since October 3 when Dasara was inaugurated Mysuru has transformed into a cultural hub showcasing traditional music, dance, and art forms that reflect the State’s cultural diversity apart from promoting tourism which is a major economic driver of the region.

