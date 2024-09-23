ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru Dasara 2024: Gold cards and tickets to be sold online from Sept 26

Published - September 23, 2024 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The gold cards and tickets for Mysuru Dasara 2024 will be made available online from September 26 to 30.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa told reporters that about 1,000 to 1,500 gold cards will be made available for online purchase every day over five days to ensure a fair chance for everybody to purchase them.

Each gold card is priced at ₹6,500 which permits one person entry for Jamboo Savari, Torch Light Parade, Mysuru palace, Chamundi Hills and Mysuru Zoo.

The gold cards are sold online on the official Mysuru Dasara 2024 website - https://mysoredasara.gov.in

Mr. Mahadevappa said the price of a ticket to watch Jamboo Savari in Mysuru Palace has been fixed at ₹3,500 while the price for watching Torch Light Parade at Bannimantap Grounds is fixed at ₹1,000.

