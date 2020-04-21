Karnataka

Mysuru COVID-19 tally jumps to 86 with two new cases

Total number of active cases stand at 55 with 31 patients discharged so far

After a two-day breather, Mysuru’s COVID-19 tally saw a jump with two persons testing positive on Tuesday.

Both are linked to Jubilant Generics Limited, Nanjangud, as the new patients are the secondary contacts of Patient Number-52, the employee of the company, who had been source of infection to many of his primary and secondary contacts as well as some of his colleagues already in isolation at the COVID-19 hospital here.

The patients, both aged 26 years, are residents of Nanjangud town.

A total of 31 patients had been discharged, including seven on Tuesday.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar and Minister for Medical Education K Sudhakar on Tuesday visited the Nanjangud factory premises and collected details from district and police officials on the containment strategies. Nanjangud, listed in COVID-19 red zone, had been under complete lockdown since the outbreak.

Mr. Sudhakar said the Nanjangud cluster was one of the main reasons for the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the State.

