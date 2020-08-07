Karnataka

Mysuru COVID-19 death toll crosses 200-mark

The COVID-19 death toll in Mysuru crossed the 200-mark with 15 more deaths reported on Friday. The virus has claimed the lives of 213 persons till date.

On Friday, 242 new infections were reported, taking the virus tally to 6,718. The number of active cases stand at 3,843. Twelve patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU) in the designated hospitals.

The mounting death rate has been a cause for concern since the fatalities have not dropped despite the health authorities prioritising care for patients with severe co-morbidities.

So far, 2,662 patients had recovered from the infection which includes 168 discharged on Friday.

