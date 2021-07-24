Mysuru COVID-19 cases dip to 48, lowest in four months

Mysuru’s daily COVID-19 positive cases dipped below 100 for the first time in four months to reach 48 on Saturday.

Out of the 48 positive cases,, Mysuru city accounted for 27, followed by K.R. Nagar, which reported 7 cases. Periyapatna reported 5 cases, T. Narsipur 4, Mysuru taluk 3 and Nanjangud 2. H.D. Kote and Hunsur taluks did not report any case on Saturday.

Mysuru’s daily COVID-19 positive cases began crossing the 100 mark in the last week of March 2021, signalling the start of the second wave. On April 30, the daily cases in Mysuru had peaked to a whopping 3,500.

Meanwhile, a media bulletin shared by the Mysuru district administration on Saturday said a total of 10,388 samples were tested in district out of which 48 had turned positive. The district’s cumulative COVID-19 tally is now 1,71,891 cases. However, 216 discharges were recorded on Saturday, taking the total discharges in Mysuru district to 1,68,010.

The active cases too have come down to 1,590 out of whom 442 are isolated at home, 701 isolated in private dedicated COVID hospitals and 181 in government dedicated COVID hospitals. The remaining are isolated in dedicated private and government COVID health care centres.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients were reported dead on Saturday, taking the cumulative death toll in Mysuru district to 2,291.

Though Mysuru’s cumulative case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.33 per cent, marginally higher than the State’s cumulative CFR of 1.26 per cent, as per the Karnataka COVID-19 War Room report dated July 22, Mysuru stood third in the State in terms of cumulative deaths per million (DPM) by recording 762 DPM, following Bengaluru Urban’s 1,644 and Bengaluru Rural’s 854.

While the State’s average positivity rate during the last seven days was 1.15 per cent, Mysuru’s was 1.96 per cent.