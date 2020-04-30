Mysuru COVID-19 active cases drop to 28

With four more patients discharged on Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mysuru has dropped to 28 from 32, raising hopes of Mysuru freeing itself from the grip of the deadly virus at the earliest.

Early this month, the cases from Mysuru, which is in the red zone, used to be reported almost daily since the infection rate was high.

In the last one week, only two cases had been reported from Mysuru, one of the hotspots in the State. When compared to other COVID-19 hotspots in the State, Mysuru’s COVID-19 status had altered, indicating flattening of the growth rate.

Patient numbers 270, 321, 365 and 366 had been discharged from the COVID-19 hospital here on Thursday after complying with mandatory protocols. Out of 90 positive cases, 62 patients had been discharged till date. As many as 3,876 samples had tested negative among 3,966 samples that went to the VRDL in MMCRI for the tests.

The hi-tech lab had stepped up testing and Mysuru had been rated high in terms of the number of tests done so far in the State.

As on Thursday, 223 persons were in home quarantine with about 4,500 persons clearing the mandatory isolation period.

Perhaps, by this weekend, the remaining persons were also expected to complete the quarantine period, since 600 persons had cleared the quarantine in the last 24 hours. A few days ago, the number of those in quarantine was in thousands, including many contacts of the employees of Jubilant Generics Limited, Nanjangud.