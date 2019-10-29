Mysuru cos bag HR best practices’ awards

A HR Best Practices Competition was organised by CII HR/IR Panel Mysuru in association with SDM-IMD here recently. The day-long event had 22 teams from 22 companies in and around Mysuru and Nanjangud vying for the Best HR Team awards.

Bhaskar Kalale, Chairman, CII Mysuru, who inaugurated the event, spoke about how businesses were moving from concepts B2B and B2C to P2P – which is Person To Person – while managing human resources.

He advised the participants not to hesitate trying new things when it comes to connecting emotionally with all levels of the workforce.

Vice-Chairman of CII Mysuru Amit Kumar said that HR has evolved in the last two decades from being a time-and-office service to engaging with employees. Average age reduction among employees and geographical, cultural differences have brought in new challenges for HR professionals.

H. Gayathri, Deputy Director, SDM Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD), Mysuru reiterated the need for industry-institute collaboration with such events being organised in institutions that will benefit students and faculty.

The event was judged by R. Sukumar, Past Chairman, CII Mysuru; Sandesh Naidu, Founder and CEO, ValueEx; and Nilanjan Sengupta, Professor - HRM and OB and Chairman - Centre for Developmental Studies (CDS), SDMIMD.

L and T Technology Services, Mysuru was adjudged the winner of the competition. ITC Foods Business Division and Infosys Limited, Mysuru won the second and third runners-up titles respectively. ITC Limited – Agri Business Division, Theorem India Private Limited and Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited won the three special awards on the occasion.