Mysuru continues to reel under flood fury

Parts of Mysuru district continue to reel under flood caused by incessant rains over the last few days coupled with high discharge from the reservoirs in the region.

Traffic across key towns and taluk headquarters like Nanjangud and Sargur has been hit.

Nearly 1,500 people are in relief centres mainly in H.D. Kote, Nanjangud and Hunsur. There are 12 relief centres in Nanjangud where nearly 1,250 people have taken shelter. In Hunsur, there are nine relief centres where about 155 people taking shelter.

Along with relief centres for local community affected by the floods, goshalas have been opened in a few places such as Kapsiddanahundi and Bokkanahalli in Nanjangud taluk to house rescued animals.

Woman dies

A wall collapse claimed the life of one person in Hunsur taking the rain-related death toll in Mysuru district to two. The victim was identified as K. Mubeena Taj, 30, who was in her house when the wall collapsed as it had weakened owing to incessant rains in the last week.

The incident took place on late on Saturday evening. Mubeena died while being shifted to a hospital after being rescued from under the debris. Senior Revenue Department officials visited the spot. A case has been registered at Hunsur Rural Police Station. Ganesha, 35, had died under similar circumstances in Veeranahosahalli tribal hamlet a few days ago.

So far, both the deaths due to rains in Mysuru district have been reported from Hunsur taluk where people living in low-lying areas have been badly affected as the river Lakshmantirtha is in spate owing to heavy rains in the catchment area upstream.

Another body

The body of an unidentified male, aged around 60 years, was found in Kuruburu channel connecting Kabini. It could be a rain-related death. The body has been shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru. The T. Narsipura police have registered a case. Another person who had gone swimming in Nanjangud has been reported missing.

In view of the continuing discharge from Kabini reservoir at Beechanahalli in H.D. Kote, villages along both the banks of the river in the downstream are inundated. The rate of outflow from the reservoir was in excess of 1 lakh cusecs throughout the Saturday and Sunday. However, by Sunday evening it reduced to 72,000 cusecs.

As a result the district police have banned movement of traffic along the bridges which are submerged. On Saturday night, the authorities closed the Talakadu – T.Narsipura bridge as a safety measure.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains continued to batter parts of the district. Sheegavulu in K.R. Nagar received 61 mm of rainfall for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. D.B. Kuppe in H.D. Kote received 53 mm, Chowthi in Periyapatana received 60 mm and Hediyala in Nanjangud received 17 mm.