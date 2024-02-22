Mysuru: Constitutional awareness through painting

February 22, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

Painting rendered on a giant canvas was the highlight of the Constitutional awareness drive conducted by the district administration here on Thursday.

Students of Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA) took the initiative to set up the giant canvas near Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple and Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra tried his hands on painting to kick-start the campaign.

The exercise is part of the month-long campaign to create public awareness on the salient features of the Indian Constitution to mark 75 years of its adoption.

Mr. Rajendra said it was imperative for every citizen to know the values enshrined in the Constitution. Joint Director of Department of Social Welfare Rangegowda said that the new generation had scrappy knowledge of the Constitution or its importance and hence the awareness campaign was both relevant and timely.

Commissioner of Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage Devaraju, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department Siddalingu, and others were present.