GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru: Constitutional awareness through painting

February 22, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra inaugurating a campaign to create awareness on Constitution through painting in Mysuru on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra inaugurating a campaign to create awareness on Constitution through painting in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A SRIRAM

Painting rendered on a giant canvas was the highlight of the Constitutional awareness drive conducted by the district administration here on Thursday.

Students of Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA) took the initiative to set up the giant canvas near Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple and Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra tried his hands on painting to kick-start the campaign.

The exercise is part of the month-long campaign to create public awareness on the salient features of the Indian Constitution to mark 75 years of its adoption.

Mr. Rajendra said it was imperative for every citizen to know the values enshrined in the Constitution. Joint Director of Department of Social Welfare Rangegowda said that the new generation had scrappy knowledge of the Constitution or its importance and hence the awareness campaign was both relevant and timely.

Commissioner of Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage Devaraju, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department Siddalingu, and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.