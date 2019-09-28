Mysuru company bags export award

N. Ranga Rao and Sons Pvt. Ltd. received the State Export Excellence Award 2016-2107 in the platinum category in the Small and Medium Industries category given by the State government.

The Mysuru-based company is a member of District Industrial Centre and was nominated along with other top industrialists. The award was presented by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru recently to Dwarakanath, National Sales Manager.

Arjun Ranga, a partner, said, “We are privileged to receive this award from the State Government. This would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the entire team.”

NR Group is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of agarbathi and home worship products. It exports their products to more than 70 countries.

Through the State Export Excellence Awards, the State government makes an effort to recognise and award its member exporters for their performance in different export categories.