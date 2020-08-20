‘Mysuru cleanest among the medium-sized cities’

MYSURU:

Ranked 5th overall in the country, was 3rd cleanest last year

Mysuru has been ranked cleanest among the medium-sized cities with a population ranging between 3 lakh and 10 lakh as per the Swachh Survekshan 2020 the results of which were announced on Thursday.

However, its overall national ranking saw a drop of two places. The city is ranked fifth overall among the top 25 urban local bodies with a population above 1 lakh as per the survey conducted by the Ministry off Housing and Urban Affairs.

Indore was ranked the cleanest city in the overall category this year followed by Surat, Navi Mumbai and Ambikapur in Chattisgarh.

Last year, the city was ranked 3rd in the country after Indore and Ambikapur among ULBs with over 1 lakh population

Among cities with a population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh, Mysuru was ranked 2nd behind Ambikapur this year.

The survey also marks the completion of the fifth edition of the urban sanitation survey entailing coverage of 4242 cities and towns in the country. Mysuru has also retained its 5-star rating under the Garbage Free Cities category.

The State capital Bengaluru also figured in the awards list and was ranked Best Self Sustainable Mega city at the national level among ULBs with a population above 40 lakh.

However, there were also a few surprises and places like H.D. Kote, Hunsur, Periyapatana, Kadur, Holalkere also find a mention among the top achievers in their respective categories.

H.D. Kote was adjudged the best for citizens feedback among towns and cities with a population below 25,000 for the south zone. Kadur was adjudged the best city for innovation and practices among ULBs with a population between 25000 and 50000 in the south zone.

Similarly, Ramanagar was adjudged the best city for innovation and practices among ULBs with a population of 50,000 and 1 lakh in the south zone while Hunsur was adjudged the best city for citizens feedback under the same category.

Holalkere was adjudged the best self-sustaining city among ULBs with a population below 25,000 in south zone, Periyapatana was adjudged the cleanest city among ULBs with a population below 25,000 in the south zone and Jaali was the fastest moving city with a population below 25,000 in the south zone.