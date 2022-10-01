Mysuru cleanest among medium-sized cities

As per the Swachh Survekshan ranking for 2022, it is also ranked 8th cleanest among cities with a population above 1 lakh

As per the Swachh Survekshan ranking for 2022, it is also ranked 8th cleanest among cities with a population above 1 lakh

The city has been ranked the cleanest among medium-sized cities in the country with a population between 3 lakh and 10 lakh as per the Swachh Survekshan ranking for 2022 announced on Saturday.

Mysuru was also adjudged eighth cleanest among all urban local bodies with a population above 1 lakh, an improvement over the previous year’s ranking when it had slid to 15th place nationally.

The city has also been ranked second cleanest – after Tirupati – among cities with a population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh, as per the survey ranking. This is an improvement over the previous year’s ranking when Mysuru was ranked seventh in the same category.

Indore in Madhya Pradesh has hit a sixer by emerging as the cleanest city for a record sixth consecutive time, a tag which Mysuru had bagged in 2016 when 73 cities were adjudged.

The Swachh Survekshan 2022 was conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and covered 4354 urban local bodies, 62 cantonments, and 90,441 wards while there were 2701 assessors on the ground. The Swachh Survekshan 2022 was 100 per cent digitalised as the documents had to be submitted online through a dedicated portal.

The overall marks for SS-2022 was 7,500 against which Mysuru scored 6,566 marks while Indore has a scored 7,146. The city was helped by 1,000 marks under Open Defecation Free (ODF) category while it scored 2,452 under service level performance out of a maximum of 3,000 marks.

Reacting to the developments from Delhi, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy said once the legacy waste and the C and D waste are cleared Mysuru’s ranking will improve.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj said the credit goes to pourakarmikas and the zeal shown by the councillors and the citizens. With the launch of two more compost plants at Kesara and Rayanakere and clearing the 4 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, the city was bound to shore up its overall ranking next year.