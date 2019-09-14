Mysuru civic body turns focus to collection and disposal of e-waste

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is embarking on a pilot project to tackle the e-waste generated in the city and industrial areas as part of its efforts to raise the bar on cleanliness and reducing garbage.

The focus so far has been on collection of dry and wet waste, without much attention being given to e-waste. Mysuru generates around 400 tonnes of waste daily, of which around 200 tonnes is processed into manure at the solid waste treatment plant at Vidyaranyapuram. Besides, there are eight zero-waste management plants, each of which handles about 20 tonnes of waste.

But the remaining untreated waste has accumulated over the years and the legacy waste is reckoned to be around 2 lakh tonnes, which is to be cleared within the next one year under a separate project. But there has been no focus on e-waste collection and disposal, despite the fact that use of electronic gadgets, mobile phones, laptops, computers and peripheral items is on the rise both in households and industries.

Sources in the civic body told The Hindu that there is no baseline to estimate the amount of e-waste being generated in the city or industrial areas, and as to how it is being managed, recycled or disposed of. Hence, it has been mooted that at least one day in a month should be dedicated to collecting e-waste from residential and industrial areas. “This will give us an estimate of the amount of e-waste being generated in the city, and depending on the baseline information, the MCC will increase the number of days, if required, dedicated for e-waste collection,” a senior official said.

Sources said MCC officials have decided to dedicate September 17 to collecting e-waste. An agency in Bengaluru which specialises in e-waste collection and recycling has been invited to partner under the exercise and take up e-waste collection in the city. The private company has its headquarters in Singapore and has also been certified by the pollution control board. If the e-waste collection drive is successful, it will partner with the MCC on a long-term basis on e-waste collection and disposal, the official said.

Company personnel made a presentation to senior officials of the MCC on Thursday, and sources said even elected representatives have given their approval for the concept.

Disposal of e-waste, which contains toxic material and could pollute groundwater and the air if left untreated, is a major challenge. The MCC does not have baseline data on what percentage of the garbage generated is e-waste, but this pilot project will help arrive at figures, based on which e-waste collection and treatment will be a permanent feature in the city.