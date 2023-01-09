Mysuru civic body to build multilevel car park on MUDA land

January 09, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The prospects of Mysuru City Corporation’s plans of building a multilevel car park for easing the parking crisis in the city and a commercial complex improved after the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) agreed to allot land for the same.

A plot measuring 1.20 acres in Survey Number 69 Block Number 2 near Shakti Dhama has been identified for the MCC’s multistoried car parking project. Land for construction of MCC’s commercial complex has been identified near JSS Medical College in Bannimantap area.

At a recent meeting, MUDA agreed to give the land to MCC for the project.

This was disclosed at a joint media conference at the MUDA office on January 9 by Mayor Shivakumar and MUDA Chairman Yashashwi S. Somashekar.

The Mayor had sought land from the MUDA for the parking project and commercial complex. Apart from that, the MCC wanted land for construction of Zonal 9 office (four sites at Gayathripuram first stage to be allotted at MUDA auction rates). The proposals were placed before the MUDA meeting, and the members agreed to allot the land.

The Mayor said the multilevel car parking, Zonal 9 office and the commercial complex will be built adopting a technology developed in Pune where the building comes up within 100 days. “It’s going to a precast construction in which the structure comes up at a faster pace. A three-storey structure can be readied in less than 100 days,” Mr. Shivakumar claimed.

“I and a few others from the MCC had been to Pune, and saw the technology. It can be replicated in Mysuru since it reduces the construction time,” the Mayor told reporters.

The Mayor said the MUDA has also agreed to give a CA site for construction a sewage treatment plant.

The MCC also has plans for a food zone where it will provide all facilities to vendors. Land for the same has been sought from the MUDA, he added.

Vision Group for Mysuru

On the advice of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar said a Vision Group for Mysuru will be constituted by the MUDA, on the lines of Vision Group for Karnataka.

“We would like the scion of Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. to head the Vision Group, which aims at airing suggestions for the development of Mysuru. The group, comprising experts drawn from various fields, will be constituted soon,” he said.

A MUDA chair is also coming up at the University of Mysore School of Architecture and Planning. The MUDA is joining hands with the institute for expert views on various issues, like planning, master plan, town and urban planning, city development, bylaws, and conservation of heritage structures, he added.

Mysuru Milk Union has sought land from MUDA for establishing Nandini Milk Galaxy at four locations in the city, said Mr. Somashekar.

MUDA, at its recent meeting, agreed to allot a 50 x 80 site for construction of the residence of vice-chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru.

