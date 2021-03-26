Mysuru City police website refurbished

When you try to access the Mysuru City police website, please note that its domain name has changed from mysorecitypolice.gov.in to mysurucitypolice.karnataka.gov.in

The new website designed and developed by the Centre for E-Governance, Government of Karnataka.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta told reporters in Mysuru on Friday that the State government had decided to overhaul the websites of different districts and commissionerates in the State so that all of them had a similar template.

Earlier, the websites had been put up locally and had been hosted by private agencies and hence prone to hacking. Now, all the websites of the Police Department look similar and are hosted on the government server, he said.

The refurbished website of Mysuru City Police, which has more details, was launched about a month ago, he said.