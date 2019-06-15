Mysuru city police register fresh FIR in IMA case

Flooded with complaints from victims of the multi-crore Ponzi scheme by I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group of Companies, the Mysuru city police have registered a fresh First Information Report (FIR) against the company.

The police set up a special counter on Thursday at Jabbar Hall on Azeez Sait Main Road in Udayagiri and received over 1,000 complaints. Complainants continued to knock on the doors of various police stations in the city even on Friday.

A few victims, who missed lodging their complaints at Jabbar Hall on Thursday, turned up at the venue on Friday only to be told to visit their jurisdictional police station and lodge the complaint.

Complainants like Sajid (name changed), a resident of Mysuru, who had invested ₹8 lakh visited Udayagiri police station on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mysuru City, M. Muthuraj told The Hindu that the Economics and Narcotics Police Station under the City Crime Branch (CCB) registered a FIR under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR has named IMA MD Mohammed Mansoor Khan and seven directors of the company as the accused.

The complainant in the FIR is Faiyaz Ahmed, a resident of Udayagiri in Mysuru, who had invested ₹22.5 lakh, and others.

“We have registered the FIR and will be collecting the documents in their possession as evidence. The complainants will also be given an acknowledgement,” he said. When asked about the probe by the SIT, Mr Muthuraj said the City police will await a direction from the authorities. “We will wait for directions. If we are directed to transfer the case to SIT, we will do it,” Mr. Muthuraj added.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan, a social activist, who is assisting the victims in lodging complaints, said a meeting of IMA victims has been convened at a function hall on Shivaji Road in N.R. Mohalla in Mysuru on Saturday.

Some victims from Mysuru are also planning to head to Bengaluru, where a demonstration has been planned.