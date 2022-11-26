Mysuru city police makes tenants’ identity verification process mandatory

November 26, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru city police has made it mandatory for landlords to verify the identity of their tenants before end of December 2022.

The announcement comes in the wake of the terror suspect involved in the recent Mangaluru blast renting an accommodation in Mysuru city.

Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth told reporters here on Saturday that the stipulated forms for verifying the identity of the tenants will not only be made available in all police stations, but will also be available for download from the Police Department’s website.

The landlords, who have let out their houses or rooms and provided paying guest (PG) accommodation, will have to fill out the details in the stipulated tenants’ identity verification form and submit the same to the police. The filled-up forms will also have to be accompanied by a photocopy of any one of the tenants’ identity like Aadhar card, passport, ration card, driving licence or electoral photo identity card.

Landlords who fail to complete the identity verification process will be held liable in the event of the tenants’ involvement in any criminal activity.

The police has sought the assistance of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials to verify the particulars submitted by the landlords, Mr. Ramesh said.

In the event of the landlord suspecting the veracity of the particulars provided by the tenant, the landlord should approach the respective police station to get the matter resolved, he said.

The owners of hotels and lodges should also compulsorily verify the identity of the guests booking accomodation in their respective premises before alloting rooms.

The Police Department will carry out frequent searches and take action if accomodation has been provided to guests without obtaining the documents pertaining to their identity.