Mysuru City Police hands over ‘Santro’ Ravi case file to CID

January 17, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Move follows directions from the State government

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru City Police has handed over the case file pertaining to the investigation against the alleged racketeer ‘Santro’ Ravi to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) following directions from the State government.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. told reporters that the case file pertaining to ‘Santro’ Ravi, who was arrested by the City police in Gujarat last Friday, has been handed over to the CID.

The alleged racketeer and two of his associates, who were arrested from Ahmedabad, were produced before the court, which has remanded them in judicial custody till January 25.

The CID team arrived in Mysuru on Monday night and the Mysuru City police has handed over the case to the CID team. “The CID will investigate the case now”, he said.

Meanwhile, the CID has moved an application seeking ‘Santro’ Ravi’s custody for further interrogation, he added.

Responding to queries, Mr. Ramesh said the City police had received directions to hand over the case pertaining to the FIR lodged in Vijayangar police station by a woman against ‘Santro’ Ravi to the CID. “We have handed over the case. Now, the Investigation Officer (IO) will also change. The CID’s IO will conduct the investigation’, he said.

When his attention was drawn to the opposition from ‘Santro’ Ravi’s lawyer to handing over the case to CID as it did not have the necessary “ingredients” for such a probe, Mr. Ramesh said any case can be entrusted to the CID. “Any case can be handed over to the CID for a comprehensive inquiry. There are no restrictions”, he said.

