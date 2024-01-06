Mysuru City Police flags off two pink patrol vehicles during the launch of Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad

January 06, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru City Police on Saturday, January 6, launched Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad, a dedicated police force comprising women police officials, to ensure the safety of women and children in the city.

Two pink patrol vehicles were flagged off during the launch of the Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near North Gate of Mysuru Palace in the presence of senior police officials including City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi.

An awareness jatha was also taken out by students of various schools and colleges on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramesh said the patrol vehicles of Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad, which will be patrolling areas around schools and colleges, had been pressed into service to attend to the problems faced by women and children. “Whenever a problem arises, the patrol vehicle will rush to the spot,” he said.

The patrol vehicles, which will be around schools and colleges at the time the educational institutions start and end, will act against eve teasing or harassment of women and children.

The patrol vehicles will also go around paying guest accommodations of women to act against eve teasing or harassment of women by mischief mongers.

The patrol vehicles, which will comprise a women assistant Police Sub-Inspector and other women police personnel, will also listen to the grievances of women and create awareness about their rights. “Instead of visiting the women’s police station, women can inform their problems to the women police of the squad,” he said.

The squad comprises 40 personnel including 16 women police Sub-Inspectors, four Women Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 20 Women Head Constables and Constables.

Presently, the two pink vehicles have been pressed into service with one vehicle each assigned for the east and west zones in the city. In the coming days, the city police plans to add more vehicles to cover a larger area, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, who was also present on the occasion, said the pink patrol vehicles with women police personnel will function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in two different shifts. “After 8 p.m., the squad will coordinate with the Garuda police”, she said.

The pink vehicles will focus on places with a high population of women like schools, factories, hostels, paying guest accommodations, temples, markets etc.

