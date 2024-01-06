ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru City Police flags off two pink patrol vehicles during the launch of Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad

January 06, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The patrol vehicles, which will be around schools and colleges at the time the educational institutions start and end, will act against eve teasing or harassment of women and children

The Hindu Bureau

Pink patrol vehicles were flagged off at the launch of the Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad in Mysuru on Saturday, January 6. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Mysuru City Police on Saturday, January 6, launched Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad, a dedicated police force comprising women police officials, to ensure the safety of women and children in the city.

City police Commissioner Ramesh B. and senior police officials at a function organised to launch Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Two pink patrol vehicles were flagged off during the launch of the Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near North Gate of Mysuru Palace in the presence of senior police officials including City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi.

An awareness jatha was also taken out by students of various schools and colleges on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramesh said the patrol vehicles of Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad, which will be patrolling areas around schools and colleges, had been pressed into service to attend to the problems faced by women and children. “Whenever a problem arises, the patrol vehicle will rush to the spot,” he said.

The patrol vehicles, which will be around schools and colleges at the time the educational institutions start and end, will act against eve teasing or harassment of women and children.

The patrol vehicles will also go around paying guest accommodations of women to act against eve teasing or harassment of women by mischief mongers.

The patrol vehicles, which will comprise a women assistant Police Sub-Inspector and other women police personnel, will also listen to the grievances of women and create awareness about their rights. “Instead of visiting the women’s police station, women can inform their problems to the women police of the squad,” he said.

The squad comprises 40 personnel including 16 women police Sub-Inspectors, four Women Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 20 Women Head Constables and Constables.

Presently, the two pink vehicles have been pressed into service with one vehicle each assigned for the east and west zones in the city. In the coming days, the city police plans to add more vehicles to cover a larger area, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, who was also present on the occasion, said the pink patrol vehicles with women police personnel will function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in two different shifts. “After 8 p.m., the squad will coordinate with the Garuda police”, she said.

The pink vehicles will focus on places with a high population of women like schools, factories, hostels, paying guest accommodations, temples, markets etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US