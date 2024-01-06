GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru City Police flags off two pink patrol vehicles during the launch of Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad

The patrol vehicles, which will be around schools and colleges at the time the educational institutions start and end, will act against eve teasing or harassment of women and children

January 06, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Pink patrol vehicles were flagged off at the launch of the Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad in Mysuru on Saturday, January 6.

Pink patrol vehicles were flagged off at the launch of the Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad in Mysuru on Saturday, January 6. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Mysuru City Police on Saturday, January 6, launched Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad, a dedicated police force comprising women police officials, to ensure the safety of women and children in the city.

City police Commissioner Ramesh B. and senior police officials at a function organised to launch Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad in Mysuru on Saturday.

City police Commissioner Ramesh B. and senior police officials at a function organised to launch Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Two pink patrol vehicles were flagged off during the launch of the Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near North Gate of Mysuru Palace in the presence of senior police officials including City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi.

An awareness jatha was also taken out by students of various schools and colleges on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramesh said the patrol vehicles of Chamundi Women’s Safety Squad, which will be patrolling areas around schools and colleges, had been pressed into service to attend to the problems faced by women and children. “Whenever a problem arises, the patrol vehicle will rush to the spot,” he said.

The patrol vehicles, which will be around schools and colleges at the time the educational institutions start and end, will act against eve teasing or harassment of women and children.

The patrol vehicles will also go around paying guest accommodations of women to act against eve teasing or harassment of women by mischief mongers.

The patrol vehicles, which will comprise a women assistant Police Sub-Inspector and other women police personnel, will also listen to the grievances of women and create awareness about their rights. “Instead of visiting the women’s police station, women can inform their problems to the women police of the squad,” he said.

The squad comprises 40 personnel including 16 women police Sub-Inspectors, four Women Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 20 Women Head Constables and Constables.

Presently, the two pink vehicles have been pressed into service with one vehicle each assigned for the east and west zones in the city. In the coming days, the city police plans to add more vehicles to cover a larger area, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, who was also present on the occasion, said the pink patrol vehicles with women police personnel will function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in two different shifts. “After 8 p.m., the squad will coordinate with the Garuda police”, she said.

The pink vehicles will focus on places with a high population of women like schools, factories, hostels, paying guest accommodations, temples, markets etc.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.