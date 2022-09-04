Mysuru City police bans toy trumpets

A file photo of plastic toy trumpets. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The plastic toy trumpets, which are considered a source of nuisance, have been banned by the Mysuru City police.

Ahead of the start of Dasara festivities later this month, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Chandragupta has issued orders banning the sale and use of plastic toy trumpets (also called Tutturi) in the jurisdiction of Mysuru City Police Commissionerate under Section 35 of the Karnataka Police Act 1965.

In the orders issued on September 3, the City Police Commissioner has asked officials to initiate appropriate action under the law against persons violating the ban while directing the police officials to ensure implementation of the order.

The police have recalled that complaints had been received by the police from the general public and tourists against the shrill sound of the plastic toy trumpets, which hooligans were blowing near the ears of the public during Dasara festivities last year and causing annoyance. A large number of toy trumpets were seized from the sellers and users after a crackdown against them last year.

This year, a decision had been taken to ban the toy trumpets this year so that public rights, health, and safety are protected, police said.

The toy trumpets had emerged as a major source of a nuisance during festivities in Mysuru. The nuisance was noticed even when the Mysuru district administration had organised an Open Street Festival on D Devaraj Urs Road a couple of years ago, leading to complaints from the general public.