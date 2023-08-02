Mysuru city police arrest inter-State car thief, recover three SUVs

August 02, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The city police have arrested an inter-State car thief and recovered three SUVs and other valuables worth ₹1.19 crore from him.

The V.V. Puram police in Mysuru constituted a team of officials after a SUV parked in front of a house in Yadavgiri in the city was stolen on the night of July 25.

The police managed to nab the 35-year-old accused, a native of Andhra Pradesh, on July 30 and recovered from him a total of three SUVs, three luxury watches, high-end head phones and speakers, besides gold jewellery weighing 750 gram, all valued at ₹1,19,61,706, said city Police Commissioner Ramesh B.

Briefing reporters on Tuesday, Mr. Ramesh said the accused was involved in a total of 56 cases of car theft, including 30 in Andhra Pradesh, 20 in Telangana, and three each in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The three cases of car theft in Karnataka were reported from Mysuru city, including two from Vijaynagar police station limits and one from V.V. Puram police station limits. All three SUVs stolen from Mysuru have been recovered.

The accused, who had been arrested in Andhra Pradesh earlier also, had been released from jail recently.

Mr. Ramesh said the accused was also taking away valuable items after breaking into houses. He would also pick up the keys of the cars, which are normally kept near the entrance door or windows. After stealing the cars, he would dispose them off at throwaway prices without any documents, Mr. Ramesh said.

Five arrested

The city police arrested five persons for snatching two bags containing ₹6.05 lakh from a man just before he entered the bank to deposit the money.

When the complainant Tulasidas got down from a vehicle in front of a SBI branch in Hebbal police station limits on July 26, carrying the two bags containing cash belonging to a private company, one of the accused threw chilli powder in his eyes and snatched the bags containing a total of ₹6,05,797 before fleeing.

The Hebbal police constituted a special team of police officials, who have arrested five persons accused in the case on July 31 and recovered a total of ₹4,35,000, besides two two-wheelers.

Burglar held

In another case, the Vijaynagar police arrested a man from Bettageri in Kodagu district’s Kushalnagar taluk on July 30 on charges of committing burglary at an engineering service centre near Belavadi Gate on July 29.

The police have recovered a goods vehicle, machinery including a welding machine, besides a laptop, all valued at ₹10 lakh, that he had stolen from the engineering service centre.

Chain-snatcher held

The city police have also nabbed a chain-snatcher, who had allegedly taken away a gold chain and other gold jewellery from a woman in Ganganagar in Hale Kesare in the city on March 29 this year.

The police nabbed the accused last month and recovered from him a gold chain weighing 9.59 gram valued around ₹50,000 and gold jewellery weighing 3.42 gram.