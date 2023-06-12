Mysuru City Corporation’s paid parking plan draws flak

June 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The pay-and-park system proposed on six major roads in the city, including D. Devaraj Urs Road, has drawn opposition and criticism from a section of people who have urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) not to go ahead with its plan.

The 65-member MCC council, in its recent meeting, passed a resolution to introduce parking fees on Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Vinoba Road, Dhanwantri Road, Ashoka Road and Sri Harsha Road and Town Hall. The council resolved to introduce the new parking system to address parking woes faced in the city centres. On a trial basis, it decided to first launch the system on Urs Road, Ashoka Road and Sayyaji Rao Road.

The Mysuru Rakshana Vedike has opposed the move and suggested that the MCC must open the Town Hall multi-level parking which is yet to see the light of the day even after a decade. The Town Hall parking can address the parking problems on D. Devaraj Urs Road. The Gaadi Chowka area can also be used for parking, asking the shopkeepers to maintain the facility.

Some residents of Devaraja Mohalla staged a protest demanding that the decision to introduce pay-and-park be dropped. “It’s a hurried decision by the MCC without consulting the stakeholders. It will be a burden on the public and the MCC must withdraw its resolution,” according to former councilor Nagabhushan.

He urged K. Harish Gowda, Chamaraja MLA, to ask the MCC not to go ahead with its decision.

Seeking resolution

Meanwhile, responding to the opposition, Mayor Shivakumar said the proposal will be introduced taking everyone into confidence.

“The MCC acted on the issue after the shopkeepers of D. Devaraj Urs Road, Shivarampet and others submitted a memorandum to the MCC seeking a solution to the parking crisis. Even the trade bodies too suggested the same,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumnar said the MCC is not here to make money out of parking fees but to help people find parking space in the commercial hubs.

There were complaints that parking space was unavailable throughout the day on the roads with traders parking their vehicles from dawn to dusk.

“The MCC is open for a discussion on the issue and speaks to all those who are opposing the move. The proposed fee can be revised if they consider it high. There is no scope for misuse since everything will be done in a transparent and in an accountable manner issuing computerised receipts. Moreover, electronic signage will be put up displaying parking fees,” he explained.

The Mayor said the MCC is ready to hold a meeting with all the stakeholders to take everyone into confidence. “The idea is to ease parking issues. If the stakeholders have other suggestions we are here to listen to those suggestions,” he said, adding that the MCC has made up its mind to introduce the system on a trial basis particularly on the Urs Road.