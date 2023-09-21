Mysuru City Corporation to go ahead with Dasara works without waiting for govt. grant

September 21, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MYSURU

Amidst the indecision on the scale of Dasara festivities this year in view of drought although Karnataka government had earlier said that the celebrations in Mysuru would be a grand affair, the Mysuru City Corporation is preparing to launch certain works, including beautification of major circles, from its own funds without waiting for the State Dasara grant.

With less than a month for the commencement of festivities, tenders for the works, though not major ones, have been floated and the works are expected to start soon.

Mayor Shivakumar said the government has not released funds for Dasara till date though the MCC had urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his recent visit to Mysuru for granting a sum of ₹26 crore for taking up works in view of the Nada Habba. “Till date, there is no word on the funds. But, the MCC has resolved to go ahead with certain works from its own resources. These works would be completed well ahead of the festivities,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of six circles that were proposed for beautification, the MCC has now resolved to embellish three major circles – Krishnarajendra Circle, Chamaraja Circle and Jayachamarajendra Circle. The beautification includes sprucing up the garden, painting works and so on, he informed.

Also, the entire 5-km long stretch of Raja Marga (Dasara procession route) from Chamaraja Circle to Bannimantap will also be beautified, replacing the fallen balustrades and works such as footpath repair, laying of tiles and so on since a lot of people would throng the route to witness the grand procession or the Jamboo Savari which is the main highlight of the 10-day long festivities.

“Whatever works we had planned on behalf of the MCC would be done for sure. The costs are being worked out,” the Mayor said.

Subway to reopen after repairs

The Mayor, who recently inspected the subways on Sayyaji Rao Road and the one near the Dasara exhibition grounds, said the subways will be readied ahead of Dasara and would be thrown open for the public. The subways are out of bounds of public safety issue in view of water logging.

“The problems plaguing the underpasses are being addressed. Once the works are done, there won’t be water seepage and water logging inside the subways. The subways will be readied on priority as people can make use of them for crossing the busy roads especially when the city witnesses heavy traffic,” Mr. Shivakumar explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.