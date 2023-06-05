Mysuru City Corporation presents surplus Budget, projected revenue stands at ₹ 1,058.01 crore

June 05, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Monday, June 5, presented a revenue surplus Budget for the financial year of 2023-24 with a projected revenue of ₹1,058.01 crore and an expenditure of ₹1,048.96 crore. The MCC has estimated a surplus of ₹9.05 crore in the current year.

The Budget was tabled by R. Nagaraj, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Taxation, Finance and Appeals.

Mayor Shivakumar chaired the special council meeting convened for presenting the Budget for the new financial year. Deputy Mayor Roopa, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and others were present.

The 2023-24 budget has an opening balance of ₹366.87 crore with receipts amounting to ₹691.14 crore.

As usual, the property tax is the highest source of revenue for the MCC as it expects to mop up ₹171.75 crore through property tax alone. Last financial year, the targeted property tax collection was ₹168.20 crore but the collection exceeded the target – ₹177.84 crore was collected (an excess of ₹9 crore was collected after the MCC went on a drive to increase its revenue).

Also, the MCC was expecting a revenue of ₹62.95 crore from the cess collected for drinking water supply and drainage. Last year, like the property tax, the water tax collection too exceeded the target as ₹93.78 crore was collected over the target of ₹63.35 crore.

Nevertheless, the bulk of the revenue to the MCC comes in the form of grants released by the Centre and the State government though most of it goes towards the payment of salaries and pensions. The MCC expects a sum of ₹79.59 crore from the State Finance Commission for the new financial year besides additional amount due (around ₹1.44 crore) from the last financial year. Last year, the MCC received ₹74.11 crore under the same head which was used for the payment of salaries and pensions.

For the payment of electricity bills of street lights and pumping stations that distribute drinking water to the city, a sum of ₹95.38 crore has been allocated by the government to the MCC. In 2022-23, the government had released Rs 91.88 crore for meeting the expenditure.

Under 15th Finance Commission, the MCC is expecting a grant of ₹54.52 crore. Last year’s due of ₹25.77 crore out of ₹51.55 crore was also expected, according to the chairperson who read the budget.

Works, proposals

The major development works proposed for the city include development of circles in four Assembly constituencies coming under the MCC limits; development of tree park in Vijayanagar second stage and two parks each in all four Assembly constituencies, restoration of Bogadi lake and kalyanis at Hinkal, Saraswathipuram, and near RMC yard; mini sports complex in all four constituencies and development of Kempegowda stadium in K.G. Koppal; restoration of “gopura” on Nanjangud Road, and construction of a guesthouse for pourakarmikas.

Congress councillor and former Mayor Ayub Khan, who spoke after the Budget presentation, said the Budget was delayed by over three months and blamed the Mayor and the officials for the delay. “I thank the Mayor for ensuring that the budget was at last presented,” he jibed.

Mr. Khan, however, expressed displeasure for lowering revenue targets despite having the potential to mop up higher income. The MCC has the potential of generating a revenue of ₹200 crore from property tax but the revenue the MCC was expecting was around ₹120 crore in 2023-24.

He said the Budget proposals have to be implemented immediately since the MCC’s five-year term is ending in the next few months.

The opposition Congress in the MCC had earlier accused the Mayor for delaying election to the four standing committees, including the taxation. This eventually delayed the Budget presentation, they stated.

