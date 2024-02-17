Mysuru City Corporation Budget envisages augmenting water supply, introducing pay-and-park system

February 17, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Budget for 2024-25, presented by the civic body’s administrative officer G.C. Prakash, envisages a slew of projects for the development of the city, including augmenting water supply and a construction and demolition waste recycling plant, apart from the introduction of the pay-and-park system.

The Budget was tabled here on Saturday by the administrative officer in an exercise that did not last long and was devoid of any discussion as the tenure of the elected members has lapsed and the elections to the MCC council is pending.

The Budget proposal envisages upgrading the drinking water supply and has noted that the work on augmenting the Kabini water supply to the city from 60 MLD to 120 MLD will be completed in due course.

The pay-and-park system will be introduced at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, Town Hall, and Devaraja Urs Road in a bid to reduce clogging of roads.

The underground drainage system will be expanded and a new UGD line stretching to 15 km will be laid at a cost of ₹80 crore. The total expenditure envisaged in the Budget is ₹1,060.18 crore as against a revenue of ₹1,067.06 crore, leaving the MCC with a surplus of ₹6.88 crore. The MCC envisages a revenue of ₹204.8 crore by way of property tax and UGD cess is expected to help the local body realise ₹79.85 crore by way of additional revenue.

Building plan approval, trade licence renewal and issue, and rentals from the MCC’s commercial complexes are other sources of revenue that will help the corporation accrue additional funds. While trade licence renewal is expected to generate ₹6.35 crore, rentals will help fetch ₹3.09 crore. In addition, the MCC is expecting a grant of ₹25 crore from the government.

Among the major projects in the pipeline are disposal of legacy waste at Vidyaranyapuram through biomining, which will help clear over 6,00,000 tonnes of accumulated waste and for which ₹5.9 crore has been earmarked to prepare a comprehensive development plan.

A construction and demolition waste recycling plant will also be established at a cost of ₹11.66 crore. A plastics recycling plant is also envisaged in the budget. The city’s public cycle-sharing initiative, Trin Trin, will be expanded in the second phase of the project. Replenishing some of the lakes on the city’s outskirts, including Bogadi lake and Thippaianakere and the Kalyani at Sarawathipuram, is in the offing.