Mysuru CII members meet DC to discuss tariffs, taxes, lake rejuvenation and more

July 08, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MYSURU

CII Mysuru Zonal Council Members met Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and his team of officers during the second Zonal Council Meeting here. CII members from industry, institutes and various diverse backgrounds were present.

The main objective of the recent meeting was to present and address the issues and concerns of CII members, and to seek clarification and guidance from the Deputy Commissioner.

The key pointers of the meeting were related to the tariff charges for water supply in industrial areas, property tax, electricity taxes, road conditions, choked entry points in Nanjangud and adjacent areas, delay in issuing Katha certificates, lake rejuvenation, issues related to deterioration of heritage buildings in Mysuru among others.

The Deputy Commissioner patiently heard the concerns of all the members and assured to address them at the earliest while seeking definite data on the issues raised by the members. He told the CII members to collaborate among the industries of the area and present a list of issues that required action.

Dr. Rajendra encouraged CII members to continue partnering with the district administration for making Mysuru a sustainably developed city and also assured all possible support from the government as well. During the interaction, Dr. Rajendra emphasised the importance of environment protection.

Sam Cherian, Chairman, CII Mysuru, Solomon Pushparaj, Head, and Eswara Rao, Vice Chairman, were present.