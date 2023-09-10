Mysuru chapter of IBMS launched

September 10, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

In a bid to generate data and monitor butterflies, the Mysuru chapter of Indian Butterfly Monitoring Scheme (IBMS) was launched on Sunday.

The objective was to collect data over the long term pertaining to butterflies and their habitat and conceive ways to help protect and improve their habitat.

Dr. Krushnemegh Kunte, Association Professor, National Centre for Biological Sciences, TIFR, Bengaluru, said that similar chapters exist in a few other cities including Bengaluru and Chennai and the same was now being launched in Mysuru.

Underlining the importance of data collection Dr. Kunte said, that it is only when there was data collected over a long period and from multiple places one could ascertain what happens to butterflies and whether the number of any specific species was on the rise or was tottering towards extinction. “The quantified data will not only help analyse the trends but can give an insight into what needs to be done to protect them and improve their habitat,” Dr. Kunte added.

He said forces like climate change had also impacted the butterfly population, and in the absence of data nothing could be done and the Mysuru chapter of IBMS would start generating data. He said there were local efforts already in Mysuru monitoring the butterfly population, and the IBMS was building on the foundation laid by such efforts.

In all 30 people drawn from different walks of life including housewives and retired persons took part in the exercise on Sunday, and the long-term plans are to coordinate and work with policy makers including the forest department in butterfly habitat conservation and management.